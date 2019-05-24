Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 24, 2019, 5:30 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Now here’s something that will spark joy for parents: Marie Kondo wants to teach your kids how to tidy up.

The best-selling author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” just announced a new children’s picture book that teaches kids it’s never too early to start decluttering.

Marie Kondo wrote a children's book that teaches kids about tidying up! WireImage

“Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship,” co-written and illustrated by children’s book veteran Salina Yoon, will be released Nov. 5, and is available for pre-order now.

“It’s a timeless story about friendship, and I hope that the characters of Kiki and Jax will inspire children and families to tidy and embrace joy!” Kondo wrote in an Instagram post announcing the book.

According to the book’s description, the story is inspired by Marie Kondo’s KonMari Method and follows Kiki and Jax, “two best friends who couldn’t be more different.”

Kiki likes to collect things while Jax is a sorter, but soon Kiki’s things start getting in the way of the fun they have together. "They have to figure out how to make room for what’s always sparked joy — their friendship,” the description reads.

"Kiki & Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship," by Marie Kondo and Salina Yoon, $18, Pre-order on Amazon

Kondo, who has two young children of her own, has said before it’s never too early to teach kids how to tidy up.

“You can let your children take on a challenge when they turn about 1 year old, after they learn how to walk,” she told the Wall Street Journal in 2017.

And the challenge can also be fun! The author, who also stars in the popular Netflix series “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” recently shared a video showing her daughters having a blast using her folding technique on their clothes.

She also helped TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager organize her daughter Poppy's closet. They worked together to fill two bags of Poppy’s clothes to donate. “This felt so good!” Jenna said of the decluttering.

