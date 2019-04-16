Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 16, 2019, 2:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Marie Kondo has inspired so many people to tidy up their closets — including Jenna Bush Hager!

Jenna worked with Kondo to organize the closet of her youngest daughter, Poppy, and the transformation sparked joy all around.

Jenna said "thank you" to items she was giving away. TODAY

Three-year-old Poppy’s closet was a bit cluttered with clothes and shoes, many of which were hand-me-downs from her older sister, Mila.

Kondo, who has two daughters herself, began the tidying process the same way she does in her Netflix series: by kneeling on the carpet and introducing herself to the house.

Then she and Jenna got to work in the closet. The organizing guru told Jenna to keep any items that sparked joy, and to say goodbye to the rest.

This leotard definitely sparked joy! TODAY

Jenna learned the famous Marie Kondo fold, which involves rolling up clothes in a certain way to make them more compact, as well as easier to see in drawers and on shelves.

Jenna folded like a pro. TODAY

For Jenna, it was tricky at times to part with certain sentimental items.

“It’s hard because I think a lot of the joy when you look at little kids’ clothes is the nostalgia of seeing them in it,” she said as she held one item in her hands. “But I don’t think it fits her anymore, so I think I have to say goodbye and thank you.”

Jenna's husband, Henry, even joined in with some of his own clothes.

He decided this piece of clothing didn't spark joy. TODAY

Jenna asked Kondo how parents can encourage their kids to appreciate all their possessions.

“What I think is really important is for them to see how the parents interact with their things,” Kondo said, and that includes saying "thank you" to your belongings.

“So if you show them every day, when you put them away, you say, ‘Thank you very much for what you’ve done for me today,’” she said.

Before long, Jenna had packed up two bags of Poppy's clothing to donate, and the closet looked amazing.

It was a major transformation! TODAY

And when Poppy came home from school, she gave it her own seal of approval.

Poppy seemed to love her new, tidy closet! TODAY

“This felt so good!” Jenna said.