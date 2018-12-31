Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Marie Kondo, the author of the New York Times best-selling book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," is bringing her organizing expertise to television.

Netflix is releasing a new show called "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" just in time for your new year's resolutions.

The eight-episode series will be available starting Jan. 1 and features Kondo helping different people tackle their clutter issues. In the trailer, she says her mission is "to spark joy in the world through tidying."

The show includes a family of four relocating to Los Angeles, a recent widow struggling to let go of her late husband's possessions, a young couple in West Hollywood and expecting parents.

The tiny Japanese powerhouse helps each of them decide which items are worth keeping and which should go — sometimes through tearful exchanges.

Kondo's method, which she calls "Konmari," includes evaluating everything a person owns in one category — say all the clothes, books or toiletries — and considering each item one by one. If it doesn't bring joy, she recommends thanking the item for its service and tossing or donating it. That way, all that's left are items that bring joy.

The cleaning guru even has her own iPhone app to help people stay organized and preach her specific way of folding and storing items.

Kondo posted on Instagram Monday to share her excitement about the upcoming Netflix show.

It's just the excuse we needed to start organizing in 2019!