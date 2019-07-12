As indicated in the name, the room gets lots of natural light so she went with a crisp, white paint color to emphasize the brightness and added an eye-catching blue accent wall. “Paint is the easiest and most affordable way to completely transform a space,” she said.

Her next step was fixing up the freckled concrete floors. “I didn’t have the budget to change them, so I painted them with a friend’s leftover epoxy paint, and now they look brand new,” she explained.

Another thing that saved her money was making some of her own furniture. Her brother-in-law helped her build a bed swing for $150 (purchasing a similar one could have cost around $1,000).

This bed swing could have cost her upward of $1,000, but she created her own for $150. Avery Michaels/ Holland Avenue Home

Michaels also DIYed her own tables out of old tree stumps she found for free at a local antiques store. You can see the tutorial of how she made them here.

And for a fun accent, she gave some basic Ikea curtains a makeover using dye and a hand-sewn Euro pleat. They now hang against the blue wall behind the swing bed, adding some softness to the space.

In total, Michaels said she spent about $650 on the room, including all of the paint, furniture and decor.