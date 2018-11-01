Get the latest from TODAY
Calling all material girls (and guys)! Madonna’s former Beverly Hills mansion is on the market, and if you have $35 million to spare, you can scoop up the place and live in total luxury.
The home belonged to the Queen of Pop from 2003-2013 and, as you can see, it’s fit for music royalty.
A tree-lined private driveway leads to the French country-inspired estate in the heart of the coveted zip code of 90210.
The formal living room features a stunning chandelier and elegant fireplace.
Next door through an archway opening, a cozy den includes a beamed ceiling and professional bar — perfect for entertaining.
The large great room is another area to lounge with friends and family. It features a sitting area plus a sleek white kitchen decorated with marble countertops, designer cabinets and fancy light fixtures.
In the adjoining the space, you’ll find a sun-drenched formal dining room with an arched ceiling and French doors that give it that indoor/outdoor feel.
The home has nine bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.
And, of course, there’s a walk-in closet big enough to hold a wardrobe fit for a music icon.
A spa-like bathroom (that looks bigger than most people’s bedrooms) comes complete with a Jacuzzi tub, glass-enclosed shower and doors that lead to the backyard retreat.
Outside, you can enjoy a 60-foot-long, resort-style pool, tennis court and lots of beautiful landscaping.
If inside activities are more your thing, this house has you covered. It’s got a 15-seat home theater, high-end fitness center and surround sound systems so you can strike a pose all over the house.
You can see more pictures of the mansion at the listing, but if you do want to buy it, you might want to hurry — it’ll probably sell quicker than a ray of light.