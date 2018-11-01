Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Calling all material girls (and guys)! Madonna’s former Beverly Hills mansion is on the market, and if you have $35 million to spare, you can scoop up the place and live in total luxury.

The home belonged to the Queen of Pop from 2003-2013 and, as you can see, it’s fit for music royalty.

We're crazy for this house. The Agency

A tree-lined private driveway leads to the French country-inspired estate in the heart of the coveted zip code of 90210.

The formal living room features a stunning chandelier and elegant fireplace.

The home features plenty of glitz and glamour. The Agency

Next door through an archway opening, a cozy den includes a beamed ceiling and professional bar — perfect for entertaining.

Imagine the parties you could have here! The Agency

The large great room is another area to lounge with friends and family. It features a sitting area plus a sleek white kitchen decorated with marble countertops, designer cabinets and fancy light fixtures.

The cozy family room The Agency

Now that's a kitchen! The Agency

In the adjoining the space, you’ll find a sun-drenched formal dining room with an arched ceiling and French doors that give it that indoor/outdoor feel.

Dinner party, anyone? The Agency

The home has nine bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and four half bathrooms.

This bedroom features French doors that lead outside. The Agency

And, of course, there’s a walk-in closet big enough to hold a wardrobe fit for a music icon.

We might have to buy more clothes to fit in this closet (and that's fine!) The Agency

A spa-like bathroom (that looks bigger than most people’s bedrooms) comes complete with a Jacuzzi tub, glass-enclosed shower and doors that lead to the backyard retreat.

Feel like you're in a spa? The Agency

Outside, you can enjoy a 60-foot-long, resort-style pool, tennis court and lots of beautiful landscaping.

If inside activities are more your thing, this house has you covered. It’s got a 15-seat home theater, high-end fitness center and surround sound systems so you can strike a pose all over the house.

The home theater is the perfect place to watch "A League of Their Own" or "Evita!" The Agency

You can see more pictures of the mansion at the listing, but if you do want to buy it, you might want to hurry — it’ll probably sell quicker than a ray of light.