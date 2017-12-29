If you need us this winter, we'll be cuddled up in this huge pillow chair

share tweet pin email

Have you ever plopped down on the couch at the end of a long day and thought, “This is fine, but I could really go for a foam pillow the size of a truck bed?”

If you haven't yet, we bet you will now. And we're here to help you make that dream a reality.

So what's the mark of a good pillow chair? Most importantly, it's got good-quality filling that evenly distributes your body weight and doesn’t compress over time (ahem, that sad beanbag chair that’s now been banished to a corner of your basement). Ideally, you'd also want a removable cover that's stain-resistant and easy to wash (ahem, that ominous pizza sauce stain on the same beanbag chair).

The gold standard is the LoveSac, a magical mail-order cloud with a cult following and a hilarious name. If you're ready to go all in on the cozy this winter, it's going on sale this week for 20 percent off, with an increase to 25 percent off over Veterans Day weekend.

NAPTIME K BYE TALK TO YA NEVER 😴 A post shared by Lovesac (@lovesac) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Yes, it's pricey (the 8-foot-wide BigOne costs $1300). But, hey, maybe it can just replace your bed. After all, 8 feet is large enough to comfortably cuddle most grown adults. We won’t tell your orthopedist if you won’t!

If you're still not quite ready to make the kind of investment, you've got options. The Jaxx 6-foot Cocoon, also on sale for a mere $229, has a 4.5 star rating on Amazon. You could definitely get a good work-from-home groove going here — just get one of those breakfast-in-bed trays and a good lamp, and voila! Instant home office. Get ready to say, “Hey boss, mind if I work from home today?” a lot more often.

Jaxx 6-Foot Cocoon, $229 (Originally $299), Amazon

If all you need is a cozy spot to binge-watch "This Is Us," we suggest the Comfy Sacks 6-Foot Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair. It's $385 and has a respectable 4 stars on Amazon. Just remember to bring snacks ... once you plop down into it, we can't promise it'll be easy to get back out.

Comfy Sacks 6-Foot Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair, $385, Amazon

And if you like to cuddle with your company, the Big Joe XXL Bean Bag Chair is big enough to seat you and a guest — especially handy if you've got one of those fancy sofas that looks gorgeous, but feels like a school bus seat. We fully support having a “prop sofa” for when your in-laws drop by, and one of these for anyone special enough to be your big spoon.

Big Joe XXL Bean Bag Chair in Suede, $179, Amazon

Happy snuggling!

This was first published Nov. 6, 2017.