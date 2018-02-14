This One Direction star's house will make you weak in the knees

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Wondering what heartthrob Louis Tomlinson does when he’s not on the road, cranking out chart-topping songs in the recording studio, attending lavish Hollywood gatherings or being a doting father? He snaps up (and sells) real estate.

Realtor.com

In late 2015, the One Direction alumnus bought a secluded slice of paradise in the exclusive Monte Nido neighborhood of Calabasas for $10 million. The 26-year-old started renting out the palatial residence for $40,000 a month last spring and just listed it for sale.

Yes, the $13.9 million price tag is high but this remarkable respite is worth every penny (well, provided you have that much moolah at your disposal).