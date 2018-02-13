This One Direction star's house will make you weak in the knees

Get the latest from TODAY
Wondering what heartthrob Louis Tomlinson does when he’s not on the road, cranking out chart-topping songs in the recording studio, attending lavish Hollywood gatherings or being a doting father? He snaps up (and sells) real estate.
In late 2015, the One Direction alumnus bought a secluded slice of paradise in the exclusive Monte Nido neighborhood of Calabasas for $10 million. The 26-year-old started renting out the palatial residence for $40,000 a month last spring and just listed it for sale.
Yes, the $13.9 million price tag is high but this remarkable respite is worth every penny (well, provided you have that much moolah at your disposal).
The gated property is set on nearly five acres of pristine wilderness, so it’s ultraprivate. The views are nothing short of breathtaking and it’s just minutes to Malibu beaches.
The 9,659-square-feet, Santa Barbara-style main house has been completely renovated to perfection with top-of-the-line finishes and every conceivable amenity — and then some.
It flaunts (*take a deep breath*) five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five fireplaces with tile-accented mantels, alder wood beam ceilings, Roman columns and hand-hewn walnut wood floors. Plus, formal living and dining spaces, a gorgeous eat-in kitchen, professional-quality home theater, two-story library, basement-level game room and wine cellar. (Phew!)
And the house even takes advantage of the sublime Southern California weather with an outdoor kitchen and built-in BBQ, a mosaic-inlaid pool and spa, limestone patios, a koi pond, waterfall and manicured gardens.
Rounding out this ridiculously cool compound is a guard house, two large guest villas, a fully-equipped fitness pavilion and Japanese-style teahouse for meditation.
