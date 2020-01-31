Sign up for our newsletter

Former "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin has put her Bel Air mansion on the market amid legal pressure from the college admissions scandal.

The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have quietly listed their lavish home for a cool $28,650,000. Arvin Haddad of The Agency, who stars on CNBC’s "Listing Impossible," is handling the home's sale.