Former "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin has put her Bel Air mansion on the market amid legal pressure from the college admissions scandal.
The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have quietly listed their lavish home for a cool $28,650,000. Arvin Haddad of The Agency, who stars on CNBC’s "Listing Impossible," is handling the home's sale.
The sprawling Mediterranean-style home, located in one of Los Angeles' toniest neighborhoods, boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It overlooks the Bel Air Country Club and features a large swimming pool, an airy library, a state-of-the-art media room, a five-car garage, crisply manicured lawns and lush gardens.
Loughlin and Giannulli have lived in the gated estate with their daughters, Isabella Rose, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, since 2015. The couple, both real estate buffs, bought the home for $14 million, according to Variety. After a massive renovation, they listed it for $35 million in 2017, but never sold it.
The new listing comes as the couple deal with legal issues over their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.
Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, fraud and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to help secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California.
The New York Daily News reported last March that the couple used the property as collateral for their $2 million bail for the fraud charges when they appeared at an early court date.
