Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli selling Bel Air mansion for $28.7 million

The couple have listed their lavish property as they deal with legal issues related to the college admissions scandal.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto

Former "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin has put her Bel Air mansion on the market amid legal pressure from the college admissions scandal.

The actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have quietly listed their lavish home for a cool $28,650,000. Arvin Haddad of The Agency, who stars on CNBC’s "Listing Impossible," is handling the home's sale.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have listed their sprawling Mediterranean-style mansion for $28.7 million.

The sprawling Mediterranean-style home, located in one of Los Angeles' toniest neighborhoods, boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It overlooks the Bel Air Country Club and features a large swimming pool, an airy library, a state-of-the-art media room, a five-car garage, crisply manicured lawns and lush gardens.

The home has additional features for al fresco dining and entertaining. It features a large swimming pool and an outdoor courtyard that flows into a living room. The Agency

Loughlin and Giannulli have lived in the gated estate with their daughters, Isabella Rose, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, since 2015. The couple, both real estate buffs, bought the home for $14 million, according to Variety. After a massive renovation, they listed it for $35 million in 2017, but never sold it.

The mansion's large formal dining room seats 10 guests.The Agency

The new listing comes as the couple deal with legal issues over their alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly bought the mansion for $14 million in 2015.The Agency

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, fraud and money laundering for allegedly paying $500,000 to help secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California.

The gorgeous estate was once owned by Hollywood legend Charles Bronson and his wife, Jill Ireland.The Agency

The New York Daily News reported last March that the couple used the property as collateral for their $2 million bail for the fraud charges when they appeared at an early court date.

Julie Pennell contributed additional reporting to this story.

Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin, breaks her silence

Dec. 2, 201902:34
Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a contributor for TODAY.com