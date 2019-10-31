It’s the home author J.R.R. Tolkien lived in when he wrote “The Hobbit” and parts of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, and you could live there, too. The Oxford, England, home looks so magical, it may even inspire the next owner to pen a fantasy novel.

Currently on the market for nearly $6 million, Tolkien called this place home from 1930-1947, according to a plaque hung on the property by the Oxford Civic Society.

Can Sengunes / Breckon & Breckon

The home feels so charming due to the fact that it has remained largely unaltered since it was built in 1924, as stated in the listing.

Set on a large green lot surrounded by leafy trees, the 4,000-square-foot estate features six bedrooms and tons of character.