When Liv Tyler, 42, first bought her New York City townhouse in 2001, it was “really, really, really run down.”

“You really needed to have a vision to see what it would be — and I could just see it,” the actress told Architectural Digest in a new feature about the property located in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood.

Tyler got to work on her vision and gutted the four-story brownstone built in the 1800s, bringing the home back to its original glory.

The staircase, as seen from Tyler's 3-year-old daughter Lula's room. Max Burkhalter/ Architectural Digest

“I wanted to really honor the house and put back all the beautiful details. Literally, every window is new, every door is new,” she told the magazine. “The only thing that we kept was the stairs, all the beautiful carvings and the banisters, but each step, each tread and riser, had to be remade.”

Working with architect Ben Petreath, Tyler said she would even help the crew with the remodel. “I love spending the afternoon with a plumber, an electrician, or a painter and learning about how things are done and what really stands the test of time,” she said.