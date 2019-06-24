Here’s your chance to live like an A-lister.
A luxury Barbados villa that has seen many celebrity guests, including Prince Harry, is now for sale and it’s truly remarkable.
In January 2010, Prince Harry was spotted at the 20,000-square-foot beachfront property dubbed Cove Spring House. Other celebs who have reportedly been there include Rihanna and Simon Cowell, who even donated a Power Plate core resistance trainer to the home gym.
We can see why it's such a hot spot for those living the luxe life. The villa has insanely gorgeous views of the Caribbean Sea, and it’s made for enjoying the gorgeous weather.
Many rooms open up to the outside, and there are plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy spectacular views and alfresco dining.
Inside, the view is just as breathtaking.
The living room feels like it belongs in a castle with a coffered ceiling, rich interior accents and sparkly chandeliers. There’s also direct access to the back patio, which has a pool and Jacuzzi.
If you want a more intimate place to hang out, there’s a media room to catch your favorite show.
Want to invite all your friends and family? There’s definitely room! The main home has a total of seven bedrooms, with three additional bedrooms in a separate guest cottage.
The villa sits on 1.3 acres of land and is surrounded by lush tropical gardens to provide some privacy. And speaking of privacy, it also has direct access to a private, secluded beach.
If you want to buy it, it’ll cost you a pretty penny, though. The home is on the market for a whopping $40 million. You could also rent it if you’d like — for $15,000 a night.
Hey, we never said it was cheap to live like an A-lister!
See more pictures of the stunning property at the listing from Hardings International.