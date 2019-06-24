Sign up for our newsletter

Here’s your chance to live like an A-lister.

A luxury Barbados villa that has seen many celebrity guests, including Prince Harry, is now for sale and it’s truly remarkable.

Prince Harry has stayed in this insanely gorgeous Barbados villa, and it's now for sale. Hardings International

In January 2010, Prince Harry was spotted at the 20,000-square-foot beachfront property dubbed Cove Spring House. Other celebs who have reportedly been there include Rihanna and Simon Cowell, who even donated a Power Plate core resistance trainer to the home gym.

Prince Harry was photographed attending a dinner at Cove Spring House in January 2010. Julian Parker / Getty Images

We can see why it's such a hot spot for those living the luxe life. The villa has insanely gorgeous views of the Caribbean Sea, and it’s made for enjoying the gorgeous weather.

We could stare at this view all day. Hardings International

Many rooms open up to the outside, and there are plenty of outdoor spaces to enjoy spectacular views and alfresco dining.

Dinner with a side of sea breeze... Hardings International

Inside, the view is just as breathtaking.

The living room feels like it belongs in a castle with a coffered ceiling, rich interior accents and sparkly chandeliers. There’s also direct access to the back patio, which has a pool and Jacuzzi.

The living room opens up to the back patio. Hardings International

Jump in! Hardings International

If you want a more intimate place to hang out, there’s a media room to catch your favorite show.

Bring on the popcorn! Hardings International

Want to invite all your friends and family? There’s definitely room! The main home has a total of seven bedrooms, with three additional bedrooms in a separate guest cottage.

One of the property's 10 bedrooms Hardings International

The villa sits on 1.3 acres of land and is surrounded by lush tropical gardens to provide some privacy. And speaking of privacy, it also has direct access to a private, secluded beach.

White sand and blue water? Yes, please! Hardings International

If you want to buy it, it’ll cost you a pretty penny, though. The home is on the market for a whopping $40 million. You could also rent it if you’d like — for $15,000 a night.

Hey, we never said it was cheap to live like an A-lister!

See more pictures of the stunning property at the listing from Hardings International.