Break out your old Trapper Keeper and start planning your next vacation — a Lisa Frank-designed hotel room is now available, and if you were a kid in the '90s, it will seriously transport you back to your childhood.

Hotels.com teamed up with the iconic designer to create the most colorful and fun digs that fans can actually stay in for a limited time during the month of October.

The Lisa Frank flat is located at the Barsala penthouse in downtown Los Angeles and comes with Instagram-worthy decor, including a wall mural with the signature Lisa Frank animals (think puppies, dolphins and unicorns), plus a technicolor rainbow window.

And you’ll have some pretty sweet dreams in the illuminated canopy bed covered in Lisa Frank bedding.

Need a midnight snack? The kitchen, which features brightly colored cabinets, has a minibar stocked with all your favorite nostalgic lunchbox treats including Fruit Gushers, Fun Dip, Planters Cheez Balls and Pixy Stix.

And when you need to wash that cheese dust off your skin, you can head into the ocean-themed bathroom which has the coolest under-the-sea themed wallpaper that will make you feel like you’re swimming (or showering) with the dolphins.

Bonus: you’ll actually be able to take the plush hotel robe home with you without being charged a gazillion dollars. It’s free for the taking, along with the slippers and eye masks.

Before you leave, you can write your BFFs notes on the Lisa Frank stationary in the office area. And yes, there will definitely be neon gel pens for the ultimate throwback.

Is your childhood self simply overcome with joy at the possibility of staying here? Check in at hotels.com/LisaFrankFlat on Oct. 11 for a chance to book a stay through Oct. 27. Since there are limited reservations available, you’ll want to hop on it fast.