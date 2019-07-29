It's a No. 1 bestseller

The Linenspa comforter is filled with hypoallergenic microfiber and quilted to keep the filler in place. The company describes it as a "security blanket for grown-ups," and it's the bestselling comforter in Amazon's Duvets and Down Comforters category.

With more than 10,000 reviews (80% of which are four and five stars) buyers said that it comes out fluffy after washing, is lightweight and is easy to add to a duvet cover.

It comes in a vacuum-sealed package that's easy to unpack and immediately place on the bed. It was a bit wrinkled at first but those smooth out over time.

Lyn Mettler

It isn't too hot

No one in our family is a fan of down. It seems that the feathers are way too hot, even in the cold of winter, and that they just spread out, especially in a pillow, leaving your head laying pretty much in a hole between the two divided sections of feathers. Plus, who wants quills poking you while you sleep?! A down comforter wasn't an option.

We also didn't want something too bulky that would be hot, so we opted for this cozy-looking quilt that seemed to walk a middle road between being too thin or overly padded.

It's versatile

My son and I agreed on a neutral white and gray striped pattern that would likely fit within any renovated room design ... if we ever get around to it.

It's also reversible with a solid gray on the back to switch things up a bit.

Lyn Mettler

The Linenspa comforter comes in a variety of colors, including black/graphite, plain white, navy/graphite, sand/mocha and stone/charcoal, so you can definitely find something to match your style.

Plus, as a mom who likes to keep bedspreads, blankets and sheets clean with frequent washing, I liked that the comforter is machine-washable with the option to tumble dry.

But above all, it's comfortable

My son has been sleeping with the comforter for a few weeks, and while he says it's a little bit heavy for summertime, he thinks it's really comfortable, a bit like a cloud. Pair the comforter with these bestselling microfiber sheets and you'll be in heaven!

For more sleep recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!