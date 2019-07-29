At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
I truly love the change of seasons. I can't wait for it to get warm after a long snowy winter and then I can't wait for it to cool back down in fall, my favorite season, after a hot and humid summer.
So when I was scouting for a comforter for my teenage son's room, I couldn't resist this cozy "all-season" comforter that buyers have reviewed more than 10,000 times.
My poor son has been sleeping with an old quilt for way too long, as we intended to redesign his room, but have yet to get around to it. In the meantime, I decided this kid needed something better than a battered, hand-me-down quilt. Behold:
The really popular duvet
It's a No. 1 bestseller
The Linenspa comforter is filled with hypoallergenic microfiber and quilted to keep the filler in place. The company describes it as a "security blanket for grown-ups," and it's the bestselling comforter in Amazon's Duvets and Down Comforters category.
With more than 10,000 reviews (80% of which are four and five stars) buyers said that it comes out fluffy after washing, is lightweight and is easy to add to a duvet cover.
It comes in a vacuum-sealed package that's easy to unpack and immediately place on the bed. It was a bit wrinkled at first but those smooth out over time.
It isn't too hot
No one in our family is a fan of down. It seems that the feathers are way too hot, even in the cold of winter, and that they just spread out, especially in a pillow, leaving your head laying pretty much in a hole between the two divided sections of feathers. Plus, who wants quills poking you while you sleep?! A down comforter wasn't an option.
We also didn't want something too bulky that would be hot, so we opted for this cozy-looking quilt that seemed to walk a middle road between being too thin or overly padded.
It's versatile
My son and I agreed on a neutral white and gray striped pattern that would likely fit within any renovated room design ... if we ever get around to it.
It's also reversible with a solid gray on the back to switch things up a bit.
The Linenspa comforter comes in a variety of colors, including black/graphite, plain white, navy/graphite, sand/mocha and stone/charcoal, so you can definitely find something to match your style.
Plus, as a mom who likes to keep bedspreads, blankets and sheets clean with frequent washing, I liked that the comforter is machine-washable with the option to tumble dry.
But above all, it's comfortable
My son has been sleeping with the comforter for a few weeks, and while he says it's a little bit heavy for summertime, he thinks it's really comfortable, a bit like a cloud. Pair the comforter with these bestselling microfiber sheets and you'll be in heaven!
