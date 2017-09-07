If there were medals in real estate, this 4,064 square-foot home in Sherman Oaks, California, would probably get a gold.
Olympic athlete skier Lindsey Vonn, 32, just purchased the four-bedroom, five-bath contemporary-style property for $2.6 million.
The house, which was built in 1937, is located on a quiet, tree-lined street. Situated behind a private gate, it’s surrounded by impeccable landscaping and tons of fun amenities including a swimming pool (which flows both indoors and outdoors), outdoor kitchen and barbecue, fire pit and built-in outdoor home theater.
Vonn can certainly host some memorable get-togethers here with her teammates.
Inside, the details are just as luxurious. An open and airy floor plan connects the living area, dining space and kitchen on the first floor. There’s also an office area that could be converted to a fifth bedroom.
With accents such as wooden beams and a cozy fireplace, the downstairs has a warm, ski lodge vibe, which should certainly make Vonn feel right at home.
The kitchen features an oversized island, dark and rich cabinetry and top-of-the-line Viking appliances. You’ll also find wine storage and extensive pantry space to hold all the ingredients for a perfect party.
Upstairs, the spacious master suite painted in tranquil hues comes with its own cozy fireplace and private balcony — a great place to relax after a day of rigorous athletic training. There’s also a huge walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom and bonus room.
Three more bedrooms round out the upstairs.
