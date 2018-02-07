Lin-Manuel Miranda is selling the home he bought after his 1st Tony

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Lin-Manuel Miranda may have written a whole musical about New York neighborhood Washington Heights, but did you know that the "In the Heights" and "Hamilton" creator actually grew up in another section uptown?

At the northernmost tip of Manhattan you’ll find the Inwood neighborhood, and it’s where one of the playwright’s former homes is for sale.

New Heights Realty/ Rebecca Pelletier

According to StreetEasy, Miranda, 38, and his father purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op in 2008 — the same year he won his first Tony award. The 1,125-square-foot home was occupied by his parents until 2013, and now the property is on the market for $949,000.