Lin-Manuel Miranda is selling the home he bought after his 1st Tony

Lin-Manuel Miranda may have written a whole musical about New York neighborhood Washington Heights, but did you know that the "In the Heights" and "Hamilton" creator actually grew up in another section uptown?
At the northernmost tip of Manhattan you’ll find the Inwood neighborhood, and it’s where one of the playwright’s former homes is for sale.
According to StreetEasy, Miranda, 38, and his father purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op in 2008 — the same year he won his first Tony award. The 1,125-square-foot home was occupied by his parents until 2013, and now the property is on the market for $949,000.
Bright with sunlight streaming through the windows, the home features a foyer, sunken living room, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.
Also on the lower level, you’ll find a cozy, windowed kitchen that has a Miele dishwasher, Bosch refrigerator and Bertazzoni stove. There’s even space for a tiny two-top table to enjoy an informal breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Upstairs, a large room can be used as a bedroom suite, home office or den.
Perhaps the best part of the whole place is a wrap-around terrace with stunning views of the city. The private outdoor space overlooks Manhattan with views of the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building and Manhattan skyline.
The home is located in Park Terrace Gardens, a cooperative that offers private gardens, free high-speed internet access, concierge services, live-in supers and a laundry room.
