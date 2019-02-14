Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2016, 12:49 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 14, 2019, 9:45 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Sarah Clagett

Hollywood's big night is only a week away, so why not make it a big night at your own home by hosting an Oscars party!

Amy E. Goodman has done all of the hard work for you. The Zulily.com editor stopped by TODAY with plenty of ideas to make your Oscars party a smashing success.

7 Oscar party ideas

1. Glam entryway

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Create an entryway that makes your guests arrive like a star. Start with a crisp red carpet you can purchase at any party store and line it with boxwood topiaries, just like in Los Angeles.

A great cost option to add plenty of shine is to add star-shaped, helium balloons in gold, silver and black, weighted with glitter stars, of course.

2. Photo opp

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Just like celebs have to stop and pause before for photographers on the red carpet, so do your guests! Set up a photo booth to give your guests a chance to have their own picture taken.

Provide a Polaroid camera for guests to use, or they can use their smartphones and immediately post their red carpet pics to their social accounts.

3. Game: Rate the red carpet

This is kind of like "Dancing with the Stars" judges meets the "Fashion Police." Have guests arrive in time to watch the pre-show. Hand out a paddle each per guest, where one side of the paddle has a happy face and the other side a sad face. During the pre-show, yell out a celebrity's name for evaluation and let the paddle judging fly!

4. Sparkling ginger kombucha

It's always divine to have a signature drink, and how could we not go with the hottest tea in Hollywood? Sparkling kombucha gets a natural spike with fresh ginger to refreshingly cleanse your guests' palates before they eat. This is an Al Roker favorite and even drinks it every morning. Here's his recipe.

5. Glitzed-out glasses

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Tuxedo DIY Champagne flutes are so easy to make. Use a rectangle of black felt, wrap and secure it with a 3-inch strip of felt and then simply use glue to attach it onto the glass alongside two black "button" rhinestones.

6. Party hat popcorn

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

For quick, grab-and-go nibbles, hang a sturdy string across your room and fill party hats with popcorn. Clip it to the string with clothespins for a final touch — just make sure you hang it in a space where no one bumps into it!

7. Best picture candy bar

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

What's a night celebrating the best in film without a candy stand — as in a bar with lots of your favorite candy!

This article was originally published on Feb. 25, 2016 on TODAY.