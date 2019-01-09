Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

2019 is shaping up to be a pretty big year for HGTV star Leanne Ford!

The co-host of "Restored by the Fords" is expecting her first child this March, and she's also set to launch her own home collection next month by collaborating with Target-owned brand Project 62.

Target announced the collaboration on their blog "A Bullseye View" Wednesday morning, revealing that the Project 62 + Leanne Ford collection will hit Target stores and its website on Feb. 10.

The interior designer's new line will feature more than 30 simple, elegant pieces — everything from floor and table lamps to sconce and pendant fixtures. And Ford has spared no detail, making sure to include a little something extra in each piece, like fabric-covered cords, substantial materials and light bulbs that are already included.

Designing her own collection for one of the most beloved retailers around has been a dream come true, according to Ford.

"As an interior designer, seeing my vision and designs come to life with the Project 62 team has been beyond a thrill, to say the least," Ford told TODAY Home. "To be able to start with an idea and a drawing and see it take physical form has been a creative soul's dream."

The HGTV star was a natural fit for Target's Project 62 line, too.

“Leanne’s modern, approachable aesthetic is a beautiful complement to Project 62,” said Jill Sando, senior vice president, merchandising, Target. “This capsule collection is the perfect way to expand our lighting assortment — especially with large-scale pieces — while giving guests even more inspiration to create their own unique looks at home.”

Items in the limited-edition collection start at just $30, too, so you won't have to break your budget in order to breathe new life into your home.

Ford joins Chrissy Teigen and HGTV pals Chip and Joanna Gaines as Target's latest designing maven, and said she can't wait for fans to enjoy her collection.

"It's been an honor to create styles with a price point that allow everyone to have something special in their home. And then to hang my own designs in my own house? Pinch me," she said. "Let's just say I am appreciating every second of it."

