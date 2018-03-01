Le Creuset finally launched an affordable cookware line

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Paste-hued pots and pans can give a kitchen a spring boost.

Le Creuset, the notoriously pricey French cookware brand beloved by chefs like Julia Child, Ina Garten and Martha Stewart just launched a (relatively) affordable pastel collection. The new Sorbet Collection includes sets of ice cream bowls, spoons, covered cookware and mugs under $100.

A single Le Creuset Dutch oven costs $300, so anything under $100 is actually a deal.

Le Creuset sorbet collection affordable new Le Creuset

But why is it usually so expensive? Known for durable, colorful pots and pans, Le Creuset's signature cookware is made of stone, which allows for even cooking temperatures and prevents scorching.

The stoneware pieces can also be put in the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler and dishwasher.

Le creuset new affordable sorbet collection Le Creuset

Child famously covered her peg board kitchen walls with copper pots and pans, but the most eye-catching piece in the space was the fiery orange Le Creuset pot that always sat on the gas range. She is to thank for a lot of the brand's popularity, according to the Independent.

An orange Dutch oven similar to Child's will cost about $380, though. Yikes. If you're looking for a cheaper option, we loved Lodge's $45 model. The Apilco Provencal casserole dish from Williams Sonoma is pretty good too (but don't put it on the stove).

If you dream of Le Creuset, and are looking for a way to brighten up your counter, the new kitchen staples from the Sorbet Collection provide charm and functionality.

Sorbet Collection Mini Cocottes, Set of 4, $80, Le Creuset

Cocette is a French term for casserole dish. These mini dishes are perfect for personal portions of your favorite side dish.

Sorbet Collection Ice Cream Bowls, Set of 4, $60, Le Creuset

These multicolored bowls will take any summertime ice cream party to the next level.

Sorbet Collection Mugs, Set of 6, $30, Le Creuset

If you drink your morning coffee from a mismatched collection of souvenir and school alumni mugs, these bright mugs will be a nice change of pace.

Sorbet Collection Teaspoons, Set of 6, $30, Le Creuset

There's nothing sweeter than a spoon to match your mug or ice cream dish, whether you're entertaining company or indulging your sweet tooth!