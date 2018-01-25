Laura Bush made a special appearance on 'Fixer Upper'! See how she helped out

share tweet pin email

Tuesday's episode of "Fixer Upper" featured someone who knows a little something about living in a truly impressive home — Laura Bush.

But the former first lady wasn't on the show to talk about her days in the White House. Instead, she welcomed interior design guru Joanna Gaines to the exterior of her Crawford, Texas, estate.

Gaines was working on a home for the son of metal artist and fellow Crawford resident Jimmy Don Holmes and suspected his neighbor might be able to help out.

"I thought it would be fun to incorporate something from (the Bush) ranch into Jimmy Don's," she said.

And since the Bushes just so happen to have a massive tree farm on the ranch — and since they already knew Gaines client — it worked out well.

“Jimmy Don was our iron guy before he became a famous iron guy,” Bush noted as she helped the HGTV star select the perfect red oak for the project.

“It was really surreal today walking down the rows of all these trees with the former first lady with the girls," Gaines said as her daughters, Ella, 11, and Emmie, 7, accompanied them. "It was one of those moments that I’ll never forget.”

And there's another daughter out there who's likely to consider the episode unforgettable.

Calling all #FixerUpper fans, especially you @JennaBushHager! Tune in to tonightâs show as @joannagaines joins me on our tree farm in Crawford to select a beautiful red oak for a lucky familyâs new yard.



The episode airs tonight on @HGTV at 8 pm CST and again Jan. 30 at 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/Q686eZhNiq — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) January 23, 2018

When Bush tweeted to her followers about her appearance on the show, she called out one in particular with a tune-in alert: her daughter and our very own TODAY talent, Jenna Bush Hager.

After all, Jenna's never hidden her love for "Fixer Upper" — or for the couple behind it.

Jenna Bush Hager: I have a 'marriage crush' on Chip and Joanna Gaines

"I definitely have a major marriage crush on them," Jenna proclaimed during a TODAY visit with the couple. "Is that a thing? Can you have a crush on a couple?"

Apparently you can, and as Gaines' husband, Chip, assured her, it's mutual.