See this laundry room go from messy to magical after a colorful makeover

Doing chores is bad enough, but when your laundry room feels unorganized and a little scary, it can make the task even more daunting.

But there’s hope, as this incredible laundry room makeover proves.

Rebecca Propes, DIY blogger and contestant on season two of NBC’s “Making It,” turned her messy and boring basic laundry room into a little slice of paradise.

Before: The laundry room felt unorganized and lacked storage space. Rebecca Propes

The lack of storage was her initial concern. “I have three kids and sometimes feel like I live in the laundry room,” she told TODAY Home. “I needed a place to fold, store and organize all the things.”

Propes, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona, about 30 minutes from Tempe, said her goal was to create a space that didn’t look like your typical laundry room. “I wanted to bring in lots of color and pattern that felt cohesive with the rest of our home and wasn't just a utility space that collected piles of clothes and mismatched socks,” she said.

After: A new sink and cabinets make the space much more functional. Rebecca Propes

There was a major transformation on the walls when she added a pretty pink, floral wallpaper and painted the shiplap black.

Propes also added stock cabinets from Ikea and created a custom countertop featuring a waterfall edge to hide the plumbing behind the washer and dryer.

Layered rugs in front of the washer and dryer give the space a warm and inviting feel. Rebecca Propes

To give the space a cozy vibe, Propes installed new lighting, hung a shelf to display plants and decor and layered rugs on the floor.

The total transformation cost around $2,500, including the cabinets, countertops, a new sink and other decor.

Pretty accessories really bring the room together. Rebecca Propes

“I love the way the entire space came together,” she said. “It's a pass-through room from my boys' hallway into our master bath and, before, I wanted to keep the door shut. But now, it's a fully functional, beautiful space to show off — even if it is a laundry room.”

