Lakeside homes are completely encased in ice after a storm — see the photos

Long, thick icicles and ice wrapped tightly around door frames and trees, creating a wild ice spectacle that's drawn masses to the area.

In fact, the local police had to ask the public to please stop "trespassing" to check out the ice homes over the weekend.

Local meteorologists say the phenomena is unusual, given the warmer winter they've had so far. There was very little ice cover on Lake Erie due to the milder weather, which allowed the waves to get much larger.

""So because of the high winds, there was an awful lot of spray coming off the lake," Judy Levan, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Buffalo said. "Normally this time of year, we generally have more ice cover on the lake so we don't have that much spray. The lake is generally a sheet of ice."

The houses on the shore of Hoover Beach endured the spray for approximately 16-18 hours under 50 mph winds.

"It's hard to say until the ice melts to see what the damage is to any of the structures," Levan told TODAY. "As long as they are still encased with ice it's really hard to say."

Ed Mis, a homeowner in Hamburg, told NBC's WGRZ that he has never seen conditions so bad. The ice covering the front of his home is approximately 1- to 3-feet thick. His neighbor's home is completely blocked with ice almost reaching her roof.

"I actually had to go out a secondary door and then chisel my way back into the house by breaking the ice," Mis told WGRZ.

The damage of the ice and spray is limited to the residences along the shore, according to Sean Crotty, the emergency manager in Hamburg. If there was damage to public infrastructures, it would have been covered by an emergency declaration from the governor's office. Unfortunately for these residents, their private property is not covered.

"The community has been seeing more than their fair share of situations between wind damage and the Halloween storm and an ice shove at the end of February," Crotty said. "In the last year, they've endured probably a half dozen really heavy-duty storms that have caused damage to their homes, seawalls and private property."

While the ice remains an additional hardship for the community that has dealt with many harsh storms, the biggest concern is the damage that could be left behind when the ice melts.

As of Monday, temperatures are above freezing, melting some of the ice as the town gets some rain as well. The weight of the ice is extremely heavy on these homes and the rain adds even more weight.

"There's really nowhere forward to go," Crotty told TODAY Home. "A gallon of water weighs about 8 pounds, and when you look at all the ice that's on these residences, we still have concerns for structural collapse ... There's still a potential for some substantial damage to occur."