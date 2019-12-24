Kris Jenner gave her granddaughter a life-sized playhouse for Christmas

Kylie Jenner's toddler daughter now has her own life-size, decorated, furnished playhouse in the family's backyard — and it even has a balcony!
The playhouse, which also has a working doorbell, was a gift from 22-month-old Stormi Webster's grandmother, Kris Jenner. The adorable home has sentimental value, since Kylie used to have a similar playhouse when she was a kid.
"This makes me want to cry!" Kylie said in a new video shared to YouTube. Before they surprised Stormi, Kris gave Kylie a tour of the home.
Kylie, 22, noticed plenty of familiar touches once she was inside. Some of the furniture are the exact same pieces she had in her playhouse growing up. There was a play kitchen, a fake fireplace, a table, a bed and a baby doll in a crib.
The gift made both mother and daughter emotional as they reminisced about how Kylie would play as a kid. The young mom called it "the best Christmas gift of all-time."
"I want you to have the same memories with your daughter," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch replied.
Then it came time to show little Stormi. The toddler noticed something very different in the backyard and seemed excited to check it out. Once inside the home, Stormi noticed the pink plush rugs, the fake fireplace and the baby doll.
"Stormi, this was all my furniture when I was a baby!" Kylie told her daughter.
Kris also showed the toddler a play vanity set where she could pretend to do her makeup.
"We'll have to get you some lip kits!" she joked, referencing the signature product from Kylie Jenner's billion-dollar beauty brand.
The adorable little home will surely make for some fun play dates!