Kris Jenner gave her granddaughter a life-sized playhouse for Christmas

Kylie Jenner's toddler daughter now has her own life-size, decorated, furnished playhouse in the family's backyard — and it even has a balcony!

The playhouse, which also has a working doorbell, was a gift from 22-month-old Stormi Webster's grandmother, Kris Jenner. The adorable home has sentimental value, since Kylie used to have a similar playhouse when she was a kid.