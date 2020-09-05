Kobe Bryant's childhood home is for sale, including his original basketball hoop

Kobe Bryant's childhood home is up for sale and it includes the basketball hoop that he honed his skills on!

The Philadelphia area property, listed at $899,900 by TJ Sokso at Compass, features five bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and of course, Bryant's hoop in the driveway.

"Dreams really do come true," Sokso told TODAY Home. "Kobe moved back stateside, he had gotten to see professional athletes up close and personal, he was inspired by that," Sosko said of the period when Bryant moved to Wynnewood, Pennsylvania after living in Italy. "He had this dream of becoming an NBA player."

Bryant played basketball both at home and at school when he was a teen. Powelton Digital for Compass

The late NBA star spent his teenage years at the home and attended nearby Lower Merion High School. During his time there, he led his high school basketball team to the 1996 state championship. Bryant opened up about his time in Wynnewood to the The Players' Tribune in 2015, explaining that after he and his family moved from Italy, he initially struggled to fit in.

"I was a tall, skinny 13-year-old kid who spoke Italian better than English. I knew very little of American culture and people knew me only as 'the son of a former NBA player,'" said Bryant.

The listing describes the suburban home in detail and gives potential buyers an idea of the place Bryant called home during his teenage years.

The spacious living room is decorated with red furniture. Powelton Digital for Compass

"This beautiful Colonial has been meticulously maintained and is located in the heart of Wynnewood — close to shopping, dining, and you'll love the easy commute into Philadelphia," reads the listing. "It happens to be the former home of beloved NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. He spent his teenage years living at 1224 Remington and attended Lower Merion High School from 1992-1996 ... The home's most significant feature is Kobe's basketball hoop in the driveway where he spent countless hours perfecting his craft."

The 3,400 square-foot property features a circular driveway, well-manicured flowerbeds and beautiful landscaping.

A large living room opens up into a modern kitchen with granite countertops and custom maple cabinetry.

The kitchen has plenty of countertop space for preparing and cooking family meals. Powelton Digital for Compass

Sliding glass doors lead out to the patio and an AstroTurf yard.

The Pennsylvania home includes an outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing. Powelton Digital for Compass

The lower level features a bonus room where you can imagine Bryant hanging out with his friends and family.

This is the first time the Bryant home is on the market since Bryant's parents sold it in 2008. Current owner Kate Bayer said that there was always a special interest in the house.

"When we moved in, everyone — and I mean everyone — asked, do you know who lived there?" said Bayer in a statement provided by Compass. "They were excited — the mailman, trash collectors, every neighbor, people walking down the street."

Basketball memorabilia is displayed inside Kobe Bryant's childhood home. Powelton Digital for Compass

Bayer said she is honored to live in the house Bryant grew up in. "This is the only house in the country that has that distinction," she said.

In January, Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles area.

"The fact that we get to represent this home, that rim that he practiced on, is a special, special feeling," said Sokso. "As a sports fan, it's been a surreal experience to be part of that, and I hope the new owners pay that respect to tradition and history."