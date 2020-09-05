Kim Kardashian may be launching her own home goods collection — here's what we know

Look out, Martha Stewart... there just may be a new queen of housewares coming for your gig.

It looks like Kim Kardashian West is preparing to launch her own home goods line. According to legal docs filed on Aug. 26 obtained by TODAY, the 39-year-old reality star and entrepreneur is looking to expand her empire with "KKW Home."

What will KKW Home sell?

Kardashian West is planning to sell KKW Home products in retail outlets known for home, bedroom, and bath products and accessories.

You'll be able to buy anything with her moniker slapped on it, from bath mats and rugs, towels, shower curtains and liners, scented oils, room fragrances, candles, linens, drapes, afghans, throws, comforters, blankets, soap dishes and dispensers, organizing and storage containers, toilet paper holders, and even wastebaskets.

The living room feels so clean! Jackie Nickerson / Architectural Digest

Kardashian West and her husband, Kanye West, have become known for their design aesthetic which some may say is "futuristic Belgian monastery."

The couple worked with famed designer Axel Vervoordt to transform their suburban McMansion into a space that is a minimalist’s dream with a neutral color palette, natural materials and very little furniture. (Who can forget their nontraditional Christmas decorations?)

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette,” Kardashian West told Architectural Digest earlier this year. “I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness.”

We're sure this is what will be inspiring her new home goods collection as well.

Her neutral and minimalist kitchen. Jackie Nickerson / Architectural Digest

It also looks like she may be trying to copyright the name KKW Home with intentions to open her own brick and mortar stores, where fans and followers can buy her products and find out more information about the new brand.

But this isn't the only business move the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is making.

In copyright filings from Aug. 17, Kardashian West set forth plans to expand her KKW Beauty brand to KKW Skin, with hopes to sell the new products in retail outlets known for skincare and cosmetics.

Products here include everything from lotions, creams, moisturizers, cleansers and toners, to facial and body scrubs, mists, serums, masks, balms, facial and body oils, peels and powders. It also seems like she has plans to open brick and mortar locations associated with this brand as well.

With a successful makeup line, fragrance collection and shapewear brand, by the end of 2021, what won't she have her initials on?