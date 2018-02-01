See this dark kitchen become sunny and sweet after a serious makeover

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

In need of a little sunshine? This kitchen should do the trick.

Rebecca and Lonnie Pyper moved into their house in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 2012 and continued to renovate and put their finishing touches throughout the space. Their kitchen in particular is one of the couple's favorite's since it’s inspired by Rebecca’s grandmother.

While the kitchen was spacious before, it needed some work. Courtesy Rebecca Long Pyper

“It was inspired by my grandmother’s yellow bathroom linoleum — she loves yellow and so do I,” Rebecca Pyper told TODAY Home. “There is no happier color — it reminds me of all my sweet memories with her.”

The couple completely gutted the space: They tore down a wall and replaced the windows, cabinets and appliances. They also restored the fir wood floors that had been hiding under the linoleum. The total price of the renovation came to around $50,000.

In addition to the sunny tile, the butcher block island also helps lighten up the space. Courtesy Rebecca Long Pyper

“None of this was cheap, but it was a must as we were doing everything possible to preserve our home’s original features and give it another 80 years of life,” said Pyper. “I chose finishes that complemented the age and style of our 1936 Tudor home.”