Kim Kardashian West shows off her all-beige, nontraditional Christmas wrapping

Kim Kardashian West decided to keep her Christmas present wrapping simple and eco-friendly this year by using pieces of beige fabric to cover her family's gifts.

Every year, each member of the Kardashian family chooses a "color and a vibe" for Christmas, that way they can tell which gifts are from who before they are opened.

The unique tradition is "so we know who the gifts are from," Kim explained on Instagram. The West family's official "color and vibe" this year is "creamy velvet."

The reality star, 39, shared a photo of some of the neatly wrapped gifts she plans to give her family this Christmas on her Instagram Stories.

Instead of tearing wrapping paper, every Kardashian who gets a gift from the West family will simply have to untie a fabric knot to find out what is inside.

Not everyone was a fan of the unique way to wrap your gifts. One Twitter user wrote, "Who told Kim kardashian that it was cute to wrap gifts in bed sheets... she really tried it 😒"

The presents are also on-theme with how Kim decorated the home she shares with husband Kanye West and their four children.

Earlier this month, she gave her Instagram followers a tour. The hallways were lined with white, puffy trees, which were designed by Australian artist Kathy Temin.

“I love these. They’re whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kim said, referring to the fictional town in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” created by Dr. Seuss. She's also not afraid to recycle. The trees were first used for the family's Christmas Eve party last year.

In the front yard, white lights decorated the trees, creating a magical and festive atmosphere.

The Wests are parents to daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, as well as sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 6 months old. The family kept with the minimalist theme for their 2019 Christmas card, posing on a white staircase. Kim and her children wore gray loungewear, while Kanye wore white.