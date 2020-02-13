Kim Kardashian West reveals her kids' colorful and VERY organized playroom

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West are known for the insanely minimalist design at their California home. But with four children in their family, many people may wonder: Where does the kids' stuff go?

Well, on Wednesday, Kardashian West revealed her kids' playroom, and we have to say — we wish we had one like this growing up!

"You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven't seen my playroom," the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star said in a video tour on Instagram.

The room, where North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 9-month-old Psalm play, features a lot of bells and whistles, including a movie projector, a stage for a band, and even a mini-supermarket that has a checkout that actually works.

"You guys always say my house is so minimal — well, you guys haven't seen my playroom," Kim Kardashian West shared. kimkardashian/Instagram

"So we have our stage here where the kids often have a band, and over here is our projector so they watch movies while they sit in the playroom," she explained.

The stage where the kids play instruments. kimkardashian/Instagram

"We have Psalm's section over here," Kardashian West said, showing a carpeted baby area with lots of toys.

The 39-year-old reality star also showed where the kids sit and do their homework, and a shelf where all their "educational stuff" is displayed.

A shelf where all the "educational stuff" is kept. kimkardashian/Instagram

The area certainly has a lot more color than the rest of the nude-toned house, and we can't get over how organized everything is!

At one point in her tour, Kardashian West shows off a closet that featured clear bins from floor to ceiling, all labeled with whatever they store inside.

So organized! kimkardashian/Instagram

"We have an entire costume section," she shared. "This is just all head pieces and crowns. This is Moana's Hawaiian section, a furry animal section... princess shoes. It's a pretty organized area."

They even keep their Legos coordinated by color.

But probably the coolest thing about the playroom is 2-year-old Chicago's area, dubbed "Chi's world."

Chicago's grocery story checkout has a working conveyor belt. kimkardashian/Instagram

"She has her ice cream parlor, her grocery story, and you can actually ring people up in the grocery story," she said. "It's really crazy."

She added, "There you have it people. There's color!"