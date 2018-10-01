Get the latest from TODAY
The bright and airy Bel Air home that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West once owned is back on the market, and it’s ready for another buyer to snatch it up and decorate it with personal touches.
A minimalist property featuring sleek architectural details, crisp white walls and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, the home almost feels like an elegant gallery or museum — just add art!
Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the house has gorgeous panoramic views of the mountains from inside. In fact, many of the rooms feature doors that allow for indoor/outdoor living so you can basically live life as one with nature (and then be fully indoors if you’re too hot or cold).
The simple family room features recessed lighting and walls of glass. And while it's separate from the kitchen, it still has an open feel to it as the kitchen peeks through an extra-wide opening.
In the kitchen, you can use the long center island to prep a meal and then cook it with your shiny stainless steel appliances. There’s also stainless steel open shelving, which breaks up the neutral color palette a bit.
The two-story living room includes a fireplace and staircase leading up to the second floor.
In total, the home has seven bedrooms and seven baths — enough for Kim’s sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie to visit with rooms to spare!
The house looks like it’d be a perfect place to entertain, and the oversized sparkling swimming pool makes quite the centerpiece for an outdoor party. There’s also a pavilion that would be perfect for dining al fresco.
Want to keep up with the Kardashians and score a property like this? It’s gonna cost you. The home is currently on the market with an asking price of $18 million. Check out the listing with Josh Altman and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman to see more pictures.