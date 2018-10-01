A minimalist property featuring sleek architectural details, crisp white walls and stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, the home almost feels like an elegant gallery or museum — just add art!

The white walls are like blank canvases. Courtesy The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the house has gorgeous panoramic views of the mountains from inside. In fact, many of the rooms feature doors that allow for indoor/outdoor living so you can basically live life as one with nature (and then be fully indoors if you’re too hot or cold).

In many rooms of the home, the walls of glass open to create an indoor/outdoor living space. Courtesy The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman

The simple family room features recessed lighting and walls of glass. And while it's separate from the kitchen, it still has an open feel to it as the kitchen peeks through an extra-wide opening.

Looks like a nice place to relax! Courtesy The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman

In the kitchen, you can use the long center island to prep a meal and then cook it with your shiny stainless steel appliances. There’s also stainless steel open shelving, which breaks up the neutral color palette a bit.

This kitchen feels so clean! Courtesy The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman

The two-story living room includes a fireplace and staircase leading up to the second floor.

How's this for a place to host a party? Courtesy The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman

In total, the home has seven bedrooms and seven baths — enough for Kim’s sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie to visit with rooms to spare!