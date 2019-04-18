Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 18, 2019, 10:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

It all started last week with an interview (more specifically Vogue’s popular “73 Questions” series), for which Kim Kardashian West answered nearly 73 rapid-fire queries (husband Kanye West took on a few) while offering viewers a sneak peek inside her house in Hidden Hills, California.

Despite a few interruptions (and a few hugs and kisses) from her kids, she managed to cover a lot of ground over the course of 11 minutes, from her daily routine to her relationship to her parenting style and plans for the future.

Even still, viewers were left with a lot of questions. That is, mostly about a certain set of sinks and pertaining to how they're able to function given that there's no apparent basin for the water to flow into and eventually drain out from. Surely, the Wests are into high fashion, but so much so that they would have unusable sinks to maintain the aesthetic of their “minimalist monastery” home?

So many questions, in fact, that Kardashian West took to Instagram to address the madness and clear the air once and for all.

"The sink does actually slightly slope down. There's a slit for the water. You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash,” she confirmed, offering a closer look at how the sinks operate.

They were apparently designed by West, interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin, and took eight (yes, eight!) tries to get right.

Watch this video of Kardashian West’s full explanation and see the sinks, along with her special three-button lighting system, for yourself.