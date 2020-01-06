Kim Kardashian's old home with Kris Humphries is on the market for $5.7 million

If you’ve ever wanted to live like a Kardashian, now’s your chance.
The resort-style Tuscan villa in Beverly Hills that Kim Kardashian West once shared with her ex-husband Kris Humphries is currently for sale, and it’s got all the glitz and glamour you’d expect in a Kardashian home.
On the market for $5.695 million, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is truly fit for that celeb lifestyle.
Even just walking into the entryway, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a black tie-worthy venue with its soaring ceiling, stunning crystal chandelier and elegant staircase.
The formal living room is well-lit thanks to its many windows that look out onto the garden, and a cozy fireplace warms up the space.
In the next room, you’ll find the dining area, which also boasts a fireplace and windows that provide an amazing view.
Of course you’ll want to cook up a family feast first. The chef’s kitchen has everything you need, including a large center island, stone counters and plenty of cabinet space.
After dinner, you can head into the media room, which features custom cabinets and a large TV to watch your favorite television shows and movies.
The master suite (which has its own claim to fame as the place Humphries proposed to Kardashian West on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians") includes a sitting area, fireplace, custom walk-in closet and fancy bathroom.
There’s also a separate dressing room complete with two lit vanities — because why not?
Outside is pretty much made for entertaining with its tranquil pool, waterfall, patio, outdoor kitchen and bar.