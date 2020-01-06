Check out this month's Read With Jenna book club pick and join the community!

Kim Kardashian's old home with Kris Humphries is on the market for $5.7 million

Before Kim Kardashian West married Kanye West, she lived in this home with her ex Kris Humphries, and now it's for sale.
Image: Kim Kardashian, Kris Humphries, Kenny Wormald And Leann Rimes On "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno"
Kardashian West and Humphries tied the knot in August 2011. She filed for divorce less than three months later.Kevin Winter / NBC

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

If you’ve ever wanted to live like a Kardashian, now’s your chance.

The resort-style Tuscan villa in Beverly Hills that Kim Kardashian West once shared with her ex-husband Kris Humphries is currently for sale, and it’s got all the glitz and glamour you’d expect in a Kardashian home.

This 3,799-square-foot house was where Kris Humphries proposed to Kim Kardashian West.Marc Angeles

On the market for $5.695 million, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is truly fit for that celeb lifestyle.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Even just walking into the entryway, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a black tie-worthy venue with its soaring ceiling, stunning crystal chandelier and elegant staircase.

Grand custom iron French doors lead into a two-story entry.Marc Angeles

The formal living room is well-lit thanks to its many windows that look out onto the garden, and a cozy fireplace warms up the space.

The living room has views of the garden.Marc Angeles

In the next room, you’ll find the dining area, which also boasts a fireplace and windows that provide an amazing view.

The dining room is a perfect place for a family meal.Marc Angeles

Of course you’ll want to cook up a family feast first. The chef’s kitchen has everything you need, including a large center island, stone counters and plenty of cabinet space.

The chef's kitchenMarc Angeles

After dinner, you can head into the media room, which features custom cabinets and a large TV to watch your favorite television shows and movies.

Family movie night, anyone?Marc Angeles

The master suite (which has its own claim to fame as the place Humphries proposed to Kardashian West on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians") includes a sitting area, fireplace, custom walk-in closet and fancy bathroom.

This is where Humphries popped the question.Marc Angeles
The master bathroomMarc Angeles

There’s also a separate dressing room complete with two lit vanities — because why not?

The dressing room comes in handy when your hair and makeup team is at work.Marc Angeles

Outside is pretty much made for entertaining with its tranquil pool, waterfall, patio, outdoor kitchen and bar.

Dining alfresco would be magical out here.Marc Angeles

See more photos at the listing from Joshua Altman and Daniel Damico of Douglas Elliman.

Julie Pennell