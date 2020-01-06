Kim Kardashian's old home with Kris Humphries is on the market for $5.7 million

On the market for $5.695 million, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is truly fit for that celeb lifestyle.

Even just walking into the entryway, you’ll feel like you’re stepping into a black tie-worthy venue with its soaring ceiling, stunning crystal chandelier and elegant staircase.

Grand custom iron French doors lead into a two-story entry. Marc Angeles

The formal living room is well-lit thanks to its many windows that look out onto the garden, and a cozy fireplace warms up the space.