Want to live like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? This SoHo apartment is a good first step.

The chic, minimalist abode was once the Hollywood power couple's New York City home, and it’s currently on the market for $4.7 million.

Boasting 2,427 square feet, the one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom apartment feels tranquil and serene … and, well, like a perfect canvas for art, as described by the listing.