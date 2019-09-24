Want to live like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? This SoHo apartment is a good first step.
The chic, minimalist abode was once the Hollywood power couple's New York City home, and it’s currently on the market for $4.7 million.
Boasting 2,427 square feet, the one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom apartment feels tranquil and serene … and, well, like a perfect canvas for art, as described by the listing.
The design, by famed Italian minimalist architect and designer Claudio Silvestrin, actually inspired West’s Yeezy Season 2 fashion collection.
In an interview with Vanity Fair, the singer and fashion designer talked about how the Zen, monochromatic color scheme inspired his collection, which was shown during New York Fashion Week in 2015.
“I’ve stayed in a Claudio Silvestrin apartment since I was 26, and I love those types of palettes and that’s my opinion,” he said in the interview.
The living area features an open layout, compromising the living, dining and kitchen areas. And large windows look out onto spectacular city views.
The centerpiece of the kitchen is a monolithic stone island accented by Pearwood cabinetry and French limestone flooring. Fancy appliances, including a customized Gaggenau cooktop, complete the space.
In the master suite, there’s more natural light and natural hues, plus a second stone island found in the bathroom.
The apartment, which is a combination of two units, is located in a luxury doorman building that has a landscaped rooftop deck with 360-degree views of downtown Manhattan.
As fabulous as it may seem to live like Kimye, it’ll cost you. The current home owner is asking $4.7 million for the one-bedroom apartment. See more pictures at the listing from Emily Beare at CORE Real Estate.