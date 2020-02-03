If you ever wanted to know what it’s like to walk into Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s Los Angeles home, just imagine something like a futuristic Belgian monastery. At least that’s how the couple describe it in a new interview with Architectural Digest.

The couple, who first saw the suburban McMansion in 2013, worked with Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt to transform the space into a minimalist’s dream with a neutral color palette, natural materials and very little furniture.

The neutral and minimalist kitchen

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette,” Kardashian West told the publication. “I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness.”

As with all married couples, the two did have some decor disagreements, though. “Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality,” she added. In fact, the home's aesthetic is so hyperminimalist that it's raised questions about simple function, such as how the bathroom sinks work. (The Wests confirmed that they still have that "infamous sink.")

In similar style to their nontraditional Christmas decorations, you’ll find white sculpture-like furniture throughout the home.

The living room feels so clean!

For a family with four children (North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months), one might wonder how in the world something like this could be kid-friendly. But the couple insists that it is.

“The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” West explained. “This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.

“In the end, we don’t take it too seriously," Kardashian West added. "We’re not going to be fanatics,” she said.

Architectural Digest March 2020

