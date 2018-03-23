Almost 500,000 smoke alarms recalled: How to check if you're affected

Get the latest from TODAY
If you bought a smoke alarm recently, it may not work when you need it the most.
Kidde is recalling about 452,000 dual-sensor units sold in the U.S. and some 40,000 sold in Canada because a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the sensors. That may keep the detector from noticing smoke and poses “a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week. No one has been hurt so far.
The smoke alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other retail stores around the country, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018. They cost $20-$40 and were made in China.
How to check if your smoke alarm is affected:
• The recall involves models PI2010 and PI9010 of Kidde dual sensor (photoelectric and ionization) smoke alarms.
• “KIDDE” is printed on the front center of the smoke alarms and the unit fronts have a distinctive “pill-shaped” design. The model number and date code are printed on the back.
• The date codes involved are “2016 Sep. 10 through 2017 Oct. 13” for both models.
• Remove the alarm from the wall or ceiling and look through the opening on the side to see if there’s a yellow cap inside. Don't try to take the unit apart.
• If you see a yellow cap, contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm.
• If there’s no yellow cap, reinstall the smoke alarm — no further action is needed.
Check Kidde’s website for full instructions. While you’re there, check if your fire extinguisher needs replacing, too — the company recalled millions of units last year.