Almost 500,000 smoke alarms recalled: How to check if you're affected

If you bought a smoke alarm recently, it may not work when you need it the most.

Kidde is recalling about 452,000 dual-sensor units sold in the U.S. and some 40,000 sold in Canada because a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the sensors. That may keep the detector from noticing smoke and poses “a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week. No one has been hurt so far.

The smoke alarms were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other retail stores around the country, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018. They cost $20-$40 and were made in China.