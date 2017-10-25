share tweet pin email

It looks like model Kendall Jenner will have plenty of spots in her new home for selfies. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, 21, just purchased a classically elegant Beverly Hills home for $8.55 million, and it’s got 6,625 square feet of gorgeous space for Instagram photo shoots.

Getty Images This is Kendall Jenner's third home purchase.

The Spanish-style home has five bedrooms and six baths, and is located in the exclusive Mulholland Estates neighborhood, where other celebrities like Christina Aguilera and DJ Khaled have lived.

The MLS/ Trulia

Tucked behind privacy gates that’ll keep the paparazzi out (a must for any member of the Kardashian clan), the house features a simple yet stunning courtyard that’s filled with mature trees and a soothing fountain — a great first impression for guests as they enter the property.

Inside, it only gets better. Beautiful arched walls, wood-beam ceilings and warm fireplaces decorate the cozy living space.

The MLS/ Trulia

The kitchen features a large center island, marble countertops and off-white cabinets. It’s also fully equipped with all the appliances one would need to cook a feast... which may come in handy if her entire family decides to come to dinner one night.

The MLS/ Trulia

There’s also a movie theater inside the home just in case the group also wants to screen an episode of their popular reality show.

The master bedroom has its own fireplace, and a chandelier hangs from the vaulted ceiling above the bed.

The MLS/ Trulia

Its bathroom features his-and-her sinks, a large tub and enclosed shower.

The MLS/ Trulia

Outside in the grassy backyard, Jenner can host an epic party for her friends. There’s a sparkling swimming pool with spa, tennis court and playground, as well as a fire pit and several places for guests to lounge.

The MLS/ Trulia

The home was once owned by Charlie Sheen, who purchased it for his ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2012. He sold it last year for $5.415 million.

This is Jenner’s third home purchase. She sold her $1.6 million “starter home” a few months back, as well as another property she bought from Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for $6.85 million this summer. No one ever said it’d be easy keeping up with the Kardashians’ real estate dealings, but it sure is fun.

Check out Trulia for more pictures of Jenner’s newest estate.