Hoda’s new book, “I’ve Loved You Since Forever,” is a project very close to her heart and inspired by her 1-year-old daughter, Haley Joy.

The children’s book’s title comes from a phrase that Hoda Mama, as Kathie Lee affectionately calls her, wrote in her journal while waiting for Haley.

"Sometimes all you can do is pray, hope, wish, want, dream and then wait," said Hoda in an emotional video on Tuesday's episode of Kathie Lee and Hoda. "I didn't know what really mattered until (Haley) came along."

Kathie Lee’s "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi: My Journey into the Heart of the Scriptural Faith and the Land Where It All Began” chronicles her four trips to Israel, and the lessons learned from each experience. It was written in conjunction with Rabbi Jason Sobel, a messianic rabbi who accompanied Kathie Lee on her most recent trip to Israel.

"I know there are many different interpretations of the Bible. This is what I believe to be true," said Kathie Lee.

All profits from Kathie Lee’s book will go toward her Rock and Road Foundation that provides funding for recipients to study in the Holy Land.

“I’ve Loved You Since Forever” and "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi: My Journey into the Heart of the Scriptural Faith and the Land Where It All Began” are for sale on Amazon and in stores today.

