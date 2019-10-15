Sign up for our newsletter

It’s so chic and cozy, it should come as no surprise that Karlie Kloss owns this townhouse in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

But now, the supermodel is saying goodbye to the fashionable digs, and we’re getting a chance to peek inside the $2.75 million property.

The three-story home feels so light and airy with its large windows and mostly neutral color palette.

The foyer sets the stylish tone for the rest of the house. Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass

As you enter, you’re greeted by a designer foyer, featuring fun wallpaper, a black-and-white tile floor and a simple and sweet pendant light.

The living room features white walls, soaring 12-foot ceilings and a mirrored accent wall that makes the space feel even bigger than it is.