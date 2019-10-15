It’s so chic and cozy, it should come as no surprise that Karlie Kloss owns this townhouse in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.
But now, the supermodel is saying goodbye to the fashionable digs, and we’re getting a chance to peek inside the $2.75 million property.
The three-story home feels so light and airy with its large windows and mostly neutral color palette.
As you enter, you’re greeted by a designer foyer, featuring fun wallpaper, a black-and-white tile floor and a simple and sweet pendant light.
The living room features white walls, soaring 12-foot ceilings and a mirrored accent wall that makes the space feel even bigger than it is.
Up a small flight of stairs, you’ll find the renovated eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and a full bathroom.
The kitchen feels fresh and cheerful with peach wallpaper, which looks sharp in contrast to the the white cabinets and marble counters and backsplash.
On the lower level, there’s a room with white built-in cabinets and shelves that’s currently being used as a library/media space.
The second floor houses the home’s two bedrooms. In the sunny master bedroom, there’s access to a private terrace as well as a glass-tiled master bathroom with a soaking tub, rain shower and double vanity.
Kloss, 27, and her husband, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, 34 — the brother of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner — recently sold another Manhattan property this past summer.
This townhouse, which Kloss has owned since 2012, according to public records, is listed by Nick Gavin of Compass, who declined to comment. See more pictures of the property here.