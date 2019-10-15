Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

It’s so chic and cozy, it should come as no surprise that Karlie Kloss owns this townhouse in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

But now, the supermodel is saying goodbye to the fashionable digs, and we’re getting a chance to peek inside the $2.75 million property.

The three-story home feels so light and airy with its large windows and mostly neutral color palette.

The foyer sets the stylish tone for the rest of the house.Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass

As you enter, you’re greeted by a designer foyer, featuring fun wallpaper, a black-and-white tile floor and a simple and sweet pendant light.

The living room features white walls, soaring 12-foot ceilings and a mirrored accent wall that makes the space feel even bigger than it is.

The living room is perfect for entertaining and is big enough to create multiple seating areas.Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass
If you walk up the short set of stairs in the living room, you'll find the adorable kitchen.Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass

Up a small flight of stairs, you’ll find the renovated eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook and a full bathroom.

Whoops! Watch Andy Cohen drop Karlie Kloss’ homemade cake

March 15, 201901:00

The kitchen feels fresh and cheerful with peach wallpaper, which looks sharp in contrast to the the white cabinets and marble counters and backsplash.

You can cook like Kloss in this pretty kitchen.Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass

On the lower level, there’s a room with white built-in cabinets and shelves that’s currently being used as a library/media space.

This room could also be used as a home office.Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass

The second floor houses the home’s two bedrooms. In the sunny master bedroom, there’s access to a private terrace as well as a glass-tiled master bathroom with a soaking tub, rain shower and double vanity.

Morning coffee on the terrace? Yes, please!Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass
The master bathroom feels calming and chic.Donna Dotan, Courtesy of Compass

Kloss, 27, and her husband, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, 34 — the brother of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner — recently sold another Manhattan property this past summer.

This townhouse, which Kloss has owned since 2012, according to public records, is listed by Nick Gavin of Compass, who declined to comment. See more pictures of the property here.

Karlie Kloss on putting her own stamp on ‘Project Runway’

March 13, 201904:35
Julie Pennell