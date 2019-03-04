Kloss, 26, and her new husband, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, 33 — the brother of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner — have been living in this insanely gorgeous penthouse in the East Village, but now it’s time to move on.

The couple, who got married in October, are selling the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home for $6.995 million.

Everything about the space feels luxurious, — but we wouldn't expect anything less!

From the rich walnut floors to the large windows drenching the condo in sunlight, the details are stunning.