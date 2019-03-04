Get the latest from TODAY
Supermodel Karlie Kloss knows a thing or two about being picture-perfect, and it’s no surprise her New York City apartment fits that description, too.
Kloss, 26, and her new husband, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, 33 — the brother of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner — have been living in this insanely gorgeous penthouse in the East Village, but now it’s time to move on.
The couple, who got married in October, are selling the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home for $6.995 million.
Everything about the space feels luxurious, — but we wouldn't expect anything less!
From the rich walnut floors to the large windows drenching the condo in sunlight, the details are stunning.
The living room, which is divided into three sitting areas, features a showstopping, granite, wood-burning fireplace.
In the kitchen, dark cabinets and wood accents make the room feel chic and glamorous. It’s outfitted with Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, and there’s also a small dining area that looks out onto the terrace.
And what a terrace it is! Featuring more than 1,120 square feet of space, the private outdoor area is party ready with a gas fireplace and two pergolas decorated in ivy. The area looks like a tranquil escape from the bustling city below.
Back inside, the master suite is also its own retreat.
The sleek marble bathroom features a soaking tub, an enclosed-glass shower and his-and-her sinks, all with brass fixtures.
Kloss and Kushner are using the second bedroom as a media room right now. It's got cool, industrial-style, built-in shelving.
Residents of the building can also enjoy other amenities including the gym, landscaped roof terrace and doorman.
The home is listed by Nick Gavin and Josh Doyle of Compass, who declined to comment. See more pictures of the pretty property here.