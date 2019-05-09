Looks like Kaley Cuoco is ready for new beginnings.
Not only is “The Big Bang Theory” actress saying goodbye to her show, which is coming to an end after 12 seasons, but she’s also bidding adieu to her Los Angeles home.
The property, which was previously owned by Khloe Kardashian, is a two-story Mediterranean Villa located in a gated neighborhood.
According to the listing from Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams Realty, the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house has over 8,000 square feet of living space.
Cuoco worked with interior designer Jeff Andrews to create a cool and colorful retreat that’s full of personal touches, including horse print Hermès wallpaper in the breakfast nook as a nod to her equestrian husband, Karl Cook.
The gleaming white chef’s kitchen features a funky print on the ceiling, along with a patterned backsplash. A large island is topped with a row of industrial-style pendant lights hanging above, and the space is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances.
Another really fun room in the house features brightly colored-furniture, including a bronze-and-leather swing seat. The space is cheery and playful, but also cozy thanks to the gas fireplace.
Elegant dining and living rooms look like the perfect place to host friends and family.
And for more informal hosting, guests can hang out in the home theater (“Big Bang Theory” viewing party, anyone?).
Outside feels like a resort with the sparkling swimming pool, fire pit and tons of space to lounge or dine al fresco.
When you want to retire for the evening, you can head up to the master suite, which has its own fireplace and access to a wraparound terrace.
The suite also has three walk-in closets and, frankly, each is big enough for someone to move into!
Check out the listing to see more pictures of this beautiful home, which is on the market for $6.9 million.