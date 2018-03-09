Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Looks like Justin Timberlake is saying, “bye, bye, bye,” to the Manhattan penthouse he and his wife Jessica Biel have owned since 2010.

The three bedroom, three and a half bathroom condo is located in Soho Mews, a luxury building in one of New York City’s trendiest neighborhoods.

A whopping 2,598 square feet of sun-drenched space, the apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows with gorgeous skyline views.

The apartment features 10-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows. Stribling

The spacious living area is open concept with enough room for a grand piano in the corner — a plus for music lovers like Timberlake.

The kitchen features Valcucine cabinetry of striated elm and smoked glass. Stribling

A custom wood-paneled open wall frames the bar that separates the living room from the designer kitchen. Sleek white cabinets and countertops give the cooking space a crisp and clean feel. It also features top-of-the-line appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage, Miele ovens and dishwasher, a Gaggenau cooktop and fully vented hood.

The master bedroom has access to the wraparound terrace. Stribling

The master bedroom is flooded with sunlight thanks to its corner exposure and also has access to the home’s 853-square-foot wraparound terrace.

The bathroom has a spa-like feel to it. Stribling

And when you’re feeling "filthy," you can soak in the oval freestanding tub or rinse off in the frameless, glass-enclosed shower of the master bathroom. The marble-accented room also has possibly the most luxury feature of them all — a heated floor, because who wants to step out onto cold tile after a hot bath anyway?