Looks like Justin Timberlake is saying, “bye, bye, bye,” to the Manhattan penthouse he and his wife Jessica Biel have owned since 2010.
The three bedroom, three and a half bathroom condo is located in Soho Mews, a luxury building in one of New York City’s trendiest neighborhoods.
A whopping 2,598 square feet of sun-drenched space, the apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows with gorgeous skyline views.
The spacious living area is open concept with enough room for a grand piano in the corner — a plus for music lovers like Timberlake.
A custom wood-paneled open wall frames the bar that separates the living room from the designer kitchen. Sleek white cabinets and countertops give the cooking space a crisp and clean feel. It also features top-of-the-line appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage, Miele ovens and dishwasher, a Gaggenau cooktop and fully vented hood.
The master bedroom is flooded with sunlight thanks to its corner exposure and also has access to the home’s 853-square-foot wraparound terrace.
And when you’re feeling "filthy," you can soak in the oval freestanding tub or rinse off in the frameless, glass-enclosed shower of the master bathroom. The marble-accented room also has possibly the most luxury feature of them all — a heated floor, because who wants to step out onto cold tile after a hot bath anyway?
The other two bedrooms also feature fancy en-suite bathrooms with Valcucine vanities, Jet Mist granite and Lefroy Brooks fixtures.
A 24-hour doorman and concierge is available to all residents in the building, and there’s a parking garage with a private entrance to the building, state of the art gym/fitness center, common garden and live-in super, too.
The apartment is listed for $7.995 million with Stribling. See more pictures here.
And we have an idea of where Timberlake and Biel will go next. Last year, the couple purchased a penthouse in a star-studded Tribeca building that's getting the reputation as "a dorm for the rich and famous."