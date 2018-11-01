Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

Julie Andrews once lived in this luxurious townhouse that's fit for a queen

by Julie Pennell
Julie Andrews home
It's super-cali-fragil-istic-expi-ali-docious!Nathan Congleton/TODAY

You don’t need royal blood to live like a queen, as this London townhouse proves.

Dame Julie Andrews once lived in this luxurious property that feels like the equivalent of a city palace. And now, it’s for sale for about $33 million.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
Julie Andrews' former London home has had a multimillion makeover and is now for sale.Rokstone

Located in Chester Square, the 7,005-square-foot home was occupied by Andrews and her late husband, Blake Edwards, director of the "Pink Panther" movies in the 1970s.

Built in 1835, the six-bedroom home has since been restored and updated with bespoke interior design.

The living room features a fireplace and custom bookcase, and two sets of French doors open onto a walk-on balconette that overlooks the garden square. In the rear, French doors open onto a large, south-facing garden terrace.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
Light streams into the bright living area.Rokstone

The minimalist kitchen is centered around a large marble island with seating for three. An adjacent breakfast room is outfitted with a built-in, L-shaped booth and flat-screen TV on the wall.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
This kitchen looks like a perfect place to prepare afternoon tea.Rokstone

A formal dining room, featuring a floor-to-ceiling window and stunning light fixture, has enough space for a 14-seat table.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
The dining room has probably hosted its share of celebrity guests.Rokstone

The ground floor is where you'll find the home spa area, which includes a gym, Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
What a dreamy home spa!Rokstone

There’s also a bedroom suite, kitchenette, media room and a 138-square-foot wine cellar with large humidor on that level.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
So much wine!Rokstone

Upstairs, you’ll find the exquisite master suite, which takes up the entire second floor. It’s got its own fireplace, walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom complete with a soaking tub and marble accents.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
The master bedroom has its own fireplace.Rokstone
Julie Andrews former London townhouse
The luxurious master bathRokstone

The top two floors are filled with four other bedroom suites.

If it seems like a lot of floors to go up and down, don’t worry. The home also has a seven-person elevator that will bring you to your desired destination.

Julie Andrews former London townhouse
A mirror-lined, seven-passenger elevator takes you from one floor to the next.Rokstone

Who needs Buckingham Palace when you have an in-home elevator?

See more pictures of the gorgeous property at Rokstone.

