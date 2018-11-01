Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You don’t need royal blood to live like a queen, as this London townhouse proves.

Dame Julie Andrews once lived in this luxurious property that feels like the equivalent of a city palace. And now, it’s for sale for about $33 million.

Julie Andrews' former London home has had a multimillion makeover and is now for sale. Rokstone

Located in Chester Square, the 7,005-square-foot home was occupied by Andrews and her late husband, Blake Edwards, director of the "Pink Panther" movies in the 1970s.

Built in 1835, the six-bedroom home has since been restored and updated with bespoke interior design.

The living room features a fireplace and custom bookcase, and two sets of French doors open onto a walk-on balconette that overlooks the garden square. In the rear, French doors open onto a large, south-facing garden terrace.