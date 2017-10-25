Judy Garland's former Malibu home is for sale — see inside!

share tweet pin email

Close your eyes, tap your heels together three times and think to yourself, “There’s no place like home.” Maybe then you’ll be transported to Judy Garland’s former Malibu house, which is currently on the market for $3.69 million.

AP Judy Garland portrayed Dorothy in the classic film "The Wizard of Oz."

The "Wizard of Oz" actress once owned this stunning Cape Cod-style property, which sits right on the beach. Originally built in 1947, the house was completely renovated in 2013 to give it a modern update.

Inside, the living room features 10-foot-high accordion doors that open onto a wooden deck to give the space an indoor-outdoor vibe. There’s also a cozy two-sided, see-through fireplace to cuddle up to on those chilly oceanfront evenings.

The other side of the fireplace looks out onto the dining area and chef’s kitchen, which features white cabinets, marble countertops and Viking appliances. There’s also tons of cabinet space with upper and lower storage options.

Outside the master bedroom is a private sundeck — perfect for seeking out rainbows or sleeping under the stars. The master bathroom features a luxurious steam shower and custom tile work. The home has a total of three bedrooms and three baths.

Wide-plank white oak floors are present throughout, and the home is wired with Sonos surround sound (crank up those classic Judy Garland songs for the full effect).

While much of the home has been updated since Garland used it as a beach getaway, one thing hasn’t changed: the view. And there are plenty of places to enjoy it thanks to the wraparound deck and direct access to the beach.

