You have hours left to save up to 86% on Jill's beauty Steals & Deals!

'There's no place like home' — Judy Garland's former house is for sale

The "Wizard of Oz" star's former home, located above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, is on the market for $6.129 million.
Judy Garland
Judy Garland, shown here in 1945, is the subject of the recent award-winning biopic "Judy," starring Renée Zellweger.Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Julie Pennell

Judy Garland’s former home is for sale, and it might make you want to say, “There’s no place like home.”

The “Wizard of Oz” star once lived in this hillside estate located just above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and it’s full of old glamour and contemporary amenities — the ultimate Hollywood retreat.

The property features 5,000 square feet of space.Todd Goodman/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Garland wasn’t the only celebrity to reside in it, either. According to the property listing, Sammy Davis Jr. was also an owner.

In fact, two of the rooms are dedicated to the home’s former famous residents.

A hidden door in a vintage bookshelf leads to the Garland Suite.Todd Goodman / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The Garland Suite is reached through a secret door. You might not notice the entrance off the media room, but look a little closer at the vintage bookshelf and you can spot the hidden entryway that leads to a bedroom, complete with glass doors opening out to a tranquil patio.

The Garland SuiteTodd Goodman / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
A romantic patioTodd Goodman / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

In the 1,100-square-foot Sammy Davis Jr. Guest House, you’ll find an oversized fireplace, marble bar, his-and-hers pool baths and a full guest suite.

The swanky bar in the Sammy Davis Jr. Guest HouseTodd Goodman / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
The guesthouse bedroomTodd Goodman / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The main house features sun-filled rooms, many of which have French doors that lead to patios and balconies overlooking the backyard.

The sun-drenched dining roomTodd Goodman / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Outside, you’ll find professionally landscaped gardens with a fruit orchard, swimming pool and barbecue area. It’s certainly an entertainer’s paradise.

The swimming pool is right off the guesthouse.Todd Goodman / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

In total, the home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a large master suite.

Want to live like a Hollywood legend? It’ll cost you. The home is on the market for $6.129 million.

See more pictures and details in the listing from Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

Julie Pennell