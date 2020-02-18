'There's no place like home' — Judy Garland's former house is for sale

Judy Garland’s former home is for sale, and it might make you want to say, “There’s no place like home.”
The “Wizard of Oz” star once lived in this hillside estate located just above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, and it’s full of old glamour and contemporary amenities — the ultimate Hollywood retreat.
Garland wasn’t the only celebrity to reside in it, either. According to the property listing, Sammy Davis Jr. was also an owner.
In fact, two of the rooms are dedicated to the home’s former famous residents.
The Garland Suite is reached through a secret door. You might not notice the entrance off the media room, but look a little closer at the vintage bookshelf and you can spot the hidden entryway that leads to a bedroom, complete with glass doors opening out to a tranquil patio.
In the 1,100-square-foot Sammy Davis Jr. Guest House, you’ll find an oversized fireplace, marble bar, his-and-hers pool baths and a full guest suite.
In total, the home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a large master suite.
Want to live like a Hollywood legend? It’ll cost you. The home is on the market for $6.129 million.
