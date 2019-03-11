Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 11, 2019, 6:04 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Cleaning relaxes me, and I've always particularly enjoyed vacuuming. As much as I like the often dreaded cleaning task, though, I've always found traditional vacuums to be a bit cumbersome and bulky.

I don't have much upper body strength, so maneuvering a big vacuum up and down the stairs is kind of a pain.

I've been on the hunt for something a bit easier to handle for a while. So, when I came across the $43 Joy Mangano Super Chic 2-in-1 Vacuum last year, I was intrigued. I've used a few of Mangano's other products, like her iconic Huggable Hangers, and figured it was worth a shot.

Joy Mangano Super Chic Vacuum, $43 (usually $70), Amazon

The 2-in-1 multitasker doubles as a stick vacuum (for floors) and a handheld vacuum (for all those hard-to-reach spots). After seeing the fun color options, I was sold, and brought my new toy home.

It's easy to handle

I was happy to discover the light vacuum is easy to maneuver, and can reach small crevices my larger vacuum has always struggled to clean. Then I really put it to test to see how well this sweet cleaning machine would perform on stairs. Beforehand, I would always struggle to lift my heavier vacuum, but now, I was able to breeze through the process and pick up the vacuum with ease.

The Joy Mangano vacuum (on the right) is much easier to handle than my larger vacuum. Chrissy Callahan

It helps eliminate odors

I was also pleasantly surprised to realize this vacuum comes with built-in fragrance to help eliminate nasty odors. Something I always remember about vacuuming as a child was that hot smell of rugs after the vacuum passed over the floor. So, a fresh smell would be a welcome change.

Now, after I vacuum, I always notice a faint, fresh fragrance. As someone who loves candles and air fresheners, it's one of my guilty pleasures now!

It's the "little vacuum that could." Chrissy Callahan

It works on hard floors and some carpets

The Joy Mangano Super Chic 2-in-1 Vacuum works on both hard floors and low carpets, and it's got a 20-inch power cord, so you don't have to worry about running out of cord too quickly. With an automatic shut-off feature that helps prevent overheating and a pretty impressive turbo-charged engine, I consider this "the little vacuum that could" and have been pretty impressed with its prowess.

Due to its size, the Joy Mangano Super Chic 2-in-1 Vacuum can't stand up to the sheer power of a larger vacuum, so if you're hoping to make this your "one and done" vacuum, look elsewhere. At the same time, it's an awesome everyday cleaning machine: Ever since I bought it, I've been able to give my heavy duty vacuum some much-deserved rest!