Just in time for dreary winter to roll in, a bright and cheerful home decor line will be popping up at H&M.

Famed designer Jonathan Adler, known for his bold, vivid colors and glam, modern aesthetic, is launching a new collaboration with H&M Home.

Jonathan Adler is collaborating with the affordable brand. H&M HOME

The collection, which will feature decorative items like sculptures, vases, trays, boxes, mugs, candles, cushions and a throw, will be available starting Nov. 14.

“People think of me as a maximalist, but I’m actually a minimalist,” Adler said in a video announcing the collaboration. “Whatever I design, whether it’s a pot, a pillow, a sofa or room, I try to strip it down to the most essential element, and I think the H&M Home collaboration does just that.”

H&M has not yet released specific product images yet, the company confirmed that the price range will be from $12.99 to $199. (The wool throw is the most expensive item.) You can also catch a sneak peek at some of the offerings in a launch video with the designer.

Most items in the collection will focus on the social area of the living room, according to Adler. You’ll find cool vases and trays in jewel-toned geometric patterns, cute candle holders with illustrations of a woman in a black and gold dress as well as throw pillows and a wool blanket with the words “Naughty” and “Nice” juxtaposed — just in time for the holidays.

“I’ve been naughty, I can’t help it,” Adler jokes in the video.

As we eagerly await more details of the products, the designer shared a few interior design tips with H&M magazine:

“People often get anxious when it comes to interior design, but they shouldn’t. My only rule? If you love it, it will work.” “Everyone in our company lives by these words (and so should you): We believe colors can’t clash. Life’s too short to look back and see an endless haze of beige.” “Your home should reflect you at your most eccentric, most glamorous and happiest.”

H&M Herald Square in New York Richard Levine / Alamy Stock Photo

The collection will be sold in select H&M stores, including Herald Square and Fifth Avenue in New York City, Michigan Avenue in Chicago, Georgetown in Washington D.C. and The SoNo Connection in Norwalk, Connecticut.

And if you don’t live nearby, no worries. You’ll also be able to buy the products at hm.com starting Nov. 14.