You'll go mad for Jon Hamm's stunning NYC apartment — and it's for rent

It might not be the typical mid-century modern place where you’d find Don Draper, but "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm’s Manhattan apartment brings all the luxury and style you could ask for in the modern era.
The 1,000-square-foot penthouse is located near Central Park on the Upper West Side and features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two beautifully landscaped terraces. Built in 1928, it was updated by Hamm and his former partner, filmmaker Jennifer Westfeldt, after they bought it in 2013.
Hamm just put the property up for rent and, sure, it’s listed for a small fortune each month — $14,995, to be exact — but we can only dream about living here and having the actor as our landlord.
The apartment features an open layout with a sun-drenched living room and formal dining room that seats 10. Beautiful new hardwood floors are installed throughout, and there’s a wood-burning fireplace that's perfect for cozy nights inside.
In the pristine white kitchen, you’ll find a custom Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, stainless steel appliances and large island. There’s also open shelving as well as plenty of closed storage space.
The master bedroom features a walk-in closet and en suite bathroom with Carrera marble countertops. It also has direct access to one of the terraces.
Another room, which includes a custom wall of cabinetry, can be used as a second bedroom or den.
The landmark building on West 67th Street was designed by famed architect Rosario Candela and features a part-time doorman, porter, live-in super, bicycle room and newly renovated laundry room in the basement.
Bonus points: the apartment is right next to the Macy’s parade route so if you’re living there on Thanksgiving Day, you’ll have a great excuse for friends and family to come your way.
See more pictures of this gorgeous penthouse at Corcoran.