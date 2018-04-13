Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

It’s a home suitable for rock royalty, and now it can be yours.

Music icon Jon Bon Jovi — who will soon be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — owned this bright-and-airy Upper West Side apartment from 1998-2008, and it just hit the market again. While Bon Jovi used it more as a pied-à-terre, the 2,727-square-foot space has everything you need for full-time livin’ (on a prayer).

The spacious living area is flooded with sunlight. Corcoran

With gorgeous views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park, the home features large windows, exotic Wenge wood flooring and other elegant details throughout.

The large living area has plenty of space to relax with company, and there’s room for a dining table and bar — perfect for entertaining. It also features a corner exposure streaming with sunlight.